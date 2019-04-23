Uganda: Why Little-Known 'Village Team' Has Requested for Friendly With Man United

An amateur football club in Uganda has formally requested to play stuttering English Premier League side Manchester United in an international friendly match.

The 'official' handwritten letter from Rukungiri FC, addressed to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has since found its way into social media.

"I write to request a friendly match with you basing on your current performance which is almost like ours, if not below," the said missive states in part.

HUMILIATED

"We believe the match will be of greater to your players and especially defenders and strikers. Reply us (sic) before we accept the requests of greater teams including Nyamityobora and Kabale FC."

The Ugandan club's management however fell short of sharing the venue, date and time of the proposed friendly.

Rukungiri FC currently features in the regional league in Western Uganda. This is an equivalent to a fourth-tier league.

The letter comes days after United were humiliated 4-0 on aggregate by Barcelona in the Uefa Champions League.

The record English champions also lost by a similar score to Everton in an English Premier League game played at Goodison Park on Sunday.

This result also promoted a reaction from Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, which also lost to Everton by a similar scoreline in a friendly match played at Goodison Park in November 2018.

GIVEN THE SAME TREAT!@Everton , seems 4 - 0 is the language you understand best. That was a perfect capsule and we never complained... same way United too should just take it easy because it's just football. #Sirkal pic.twitter.com/MzjybahVpb

-- GOR MAHIA FC (@OfficialGMFC) April 22, 2019