Rwanda: New Complex Symbolises Strong Rwanda-China Relations - PM

Relations between Rwanda and China are strong and will keep growing from strength to strength as both countries continue to work together.

Vice Chairman Zheng Jianbang delivering his remarks at the handover ceremony of the Administrative Office Complex to the Government of Rwanda. Emmanuel Kwizera

Officials from both countries made the observation on Monday during the inauguration of a new administrative complex in Kimihurura for the Office of the Prime Minister. The flashy complex will also host several other government institutions.

According to Premier Édouard Ngirente, Rwanda and China have enjoyed strong bilateral ties since the 1970s and he is optimistic bilateral cooperation will even get better, given the current relationship between both countries.

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente delivering his remarks at the handover ceremony. Emmanuel Kwizera

"It is yet another indicator of how stronger the relationship between China and Rwanda is always growing," he said.

On the impact of the new office complex on Rwanda's administrative system and service delivery, Ngirente said that it will promote efficiency within public institutions.

The construction of the $27 million (about Rwf24 billion) complex was fully financed by the Chinese government.

Construction works started in June 2016, providing employment to over 300 casual labourers.

The Minister for Infrastructure, Amb. Claver Gatete, said the structure will reduce the amount of money the Government spends on renting office space for public institutions.

In recent years, Rwanda and China have signed a raft of agreements, which underscores warm bilateral relations.

For instance, when Chinese President visited Rwanda in July last year, 15 bilateral agreements were signed between the two countries.

Officials from China and Rwanda attend the ceremony of the Administrative Office Complex to the Government of Rwanda. Emmanuel Kwizera

"These agreements came to reinforce existing bilateral cooperation. Some of the collaborations are in the sector of investment, infrastructure development, education, health, trade, technical assistance and capacity building," said Ngirente.

According to Zheng Jianbang, the Vice-Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference who represented China at the handover ceremony, commended the two countries for ensuring timely completion of construction works.

"The completion of the complex is inspiring. But what inspires me even more is the rapid growth of China-Rwanda relations," he said.

He said that, over the past 25 years, under the leadership of President Paul Kagame, Rwanda has recorded strong achievements in governance, political stability, sustained socio-economic development as well as growing regional and global influence.

"China stands ready to join hands with Rwanda, step up efforts to deliver on the important understandings reached between President Xi Jinping and President Kagame during the former's visit to Rwanda, and implement the outcomes of Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Beijing Summit," he added.

The Prime Minister's Office and several other public institutions are expected to relocate to the new building in June this year.