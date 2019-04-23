Rwanda Bids to Host Afrobasket Men's Senior Team Tourney 2021

RWANDA BASKETBALL FEDERATION has applied to host Afrobasket Men's senior teams championships in 2021. The development was confirmed by its president, Desire Mugwiza in an interview with Times Sport on Monday.

"We have sent our request to the International Basketball Federation, we want to host Afrobasket Men's senior teams tournament because we have all the requirements. We have the stadiums and hotels," said Mugwiza.

Other countries that have requested to host the competition include Senegal and Mali.

One of the major factors that could boost Rwanda's bid is the ongoing construction of the 10,000-seat capacity Kigali Sports Arena, just outside Amahoro National Stadium in Remera.

Works are expected to be completed by August before the facility hosts its first game late this year.

Meanwhile, the national senior basketball team will represent Rwanda at the regional Zone V tournament is scheduled for June 26 to July 1 in Kampala, Uganda, which will serve as qualification for FIBA AfroCan.

Mali was confirmed as hosts of the first edition of FIBA AfroCan.

With the FIBA AfroBasket taking place every four years, FIBA Africa has launched the AfroCan, a national team competition, which will take place every two years and will be featuring local players only.

Three countries, including Madagascar, Nigeria and Tunisia, have also applied to host the FIBA Africa Women's Champions Cup 2019. A decision on this will be taken at a later stage.