Rwanda: Business Advisory Firm Teams Up With Varsity to Advance Practical Learning

Karisimbi Business Partners has teamed up with the African Leadership University Rwanda's Consulting Club for the upcoming 2019 academic year.

The partnership is aimed at promoting academic integration, by providing student development through applied learning, professional exposure, and the opportunity to learn from Rwanda's business leaders.

As Fast Company's 2019 Most Innovative Company in Africa, African Leadership University Rwanda's new-age educational model has been commended for focusing on a student-centric curriculum through providing 21st century skill sets - critical thinking, communicating for impact, strategic thinking, data analysis and more.

Students are encouraged to engage in extracurricular programs to gain soft skills, make new connections, and increase their post-grad opportunities.

With over 12 active after-school clubs, African Leadership University's Consulting Club is the first of its kind to partner with Rwanda's leading consulting management firm, Karisimbi Business Partners.

"At the Consulting Club, we believe in going beyond our limits. As a student, joining the consulting club is a proactive first step to be part of a local community that aims to solve complex business problems with an international mindset. Our partnership with Karisimbi Business Partners sets the learning bar higher for us, we aim to take full advantage of this opportunity to develop as business leaders," said Conic Peter, co-founder of ALU's Consulting Club.

Karisimbi Business Partner's brings in about 10 years of experience in the local market .

Karisimbi Business Partners has provided business advisory, interim management, and investment services to over 100 clients across multiple sectors including Agro-processing, ICT, Professional Services, Media, Manufacturing, and Private Equity.

"We look forward to mentoring and helping unleash the great potential of the next generation of business leaders, thought leaders and innovators in Rwanda", said Nick Barigye, Managing Partner of Karisimbi Business Partners.

Karisimbi Business Partners will be supporting ALU's Consulting Club by offering interested and talented club members unique opportunities to gain valuable insights into the consulting industry as well as a practical understanding of the profession's challenges.

Club members will have the unprecedented opportunity to attend one-on-one interview prep exercises, panel discussions, case study workshops, mentor programs and exclusive events such as the 2019 Rwanda CEO Summit.

"As we continue to develop and unleash exceptional talent for the African century, we are extremely excited to have Karisimbi Business Partners take a step with us to provide unique on-demand and valuable opportunities through the ALU Consulting Club. This will be an excellent opportunity to enhance student potential and we are happy to have Karisimbi partner with ALU on this", said George Boateng Ampratwum, Student Professional Services and Employer Partnerships.