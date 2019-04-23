South Africa: Hoerskool Driehoek Gets Newly Built Walkway After Deadly Tragedy

Pupils at Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijpark will walk under a newly built walkway on Tuesday.

This as Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi will unveil the walkway to the school.

In February a concrete slab above a corridor linking two blocks of buildings at the school fell on 26 pupils, killing four and injuring several others.

Roydon Olckers, Jandré Steyn and Marli Currie died on the scene while Marnus Nagel later succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The collapse led to the closure of the school and was later reopened after the sections of the premises were declared safe.

Previously News24 reported how an employee from the school said she was tormented by images of the falling concrete slab on that fateful day.

The employee said she witnessed the tragedy soon after 08:00 when pupils left the assembly hall to return to class.

"I was walking from the kitchen towards the bridge when I saw it collapsing. I heard a loud bang and I thought it was a ceiling board falling over my children. When I went closer, I noticed that it was not a ceiling board but it was a concrete slab. I quickly turned back and screamed for help," she said.

