Nigeria: Wema Bank Launches Hackathon for Idea Creation, Problem Solving

The management of Wema Bank Plc has launched a hackathon, which will be used to create ideas and solve both bank and societal problems using technology.

The Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the bank, Ademola Adebise told journalists during an interview in Lagos that the bank in its strive to becoming an innovative bank brought together young and brilliant minds to pitch to solve some of the problems. The whole idea according to him was to generate good ideas.

"We are putting money behind the best ideas to take them to the commercial level and these are basically to solve a number of problems such as reduce cost to service customers, improve top line and revenues for the bank as well solve societal problems. We got very interesting ideas from young and talented Nigerians and we intend to take this to the next level and that is what we mean by ideas donation in a view to being a very innovative bank and we labelled it 'Hackaholics',"