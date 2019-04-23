South Africa: [wilro Park] Driver Critical Following Three Vehicle Collision

A 31-year-old man is in a critical condition having been ejected from his vehicle in a collision with two other vehicles on Ontdekkers road in Wilro Park, Roodepoort this afternoon. A woman believed to be in her 50s also sustained moderate injuries in the incident.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at 14:49 to find the two patients being assessed by another emergency service medic. Advanced Life Support interventions were needed by us to stabilise them before being transported to both a provincial and private hospital in the area. Fortunately none of the others involved sustained injuries in the incident.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown to ER24.