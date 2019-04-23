South Africa: Girl, 14, Dead and 9 Others Injured in KZN Car Crash

A 14-year-old girl has died and nine others were left injured in a collision involving five vehicles on the N3 south near Inchanga in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.

Inchanga is situated between Pietermaritzburg and Durban.

According to Shawn Herbst, Netcare 911 spokesperson, paramedics responded to the scene just after 20:00.

"Paramedics assessed the scene and found that a 14-year-old female passenger sustained fatal injuries and was declared deceased on the scene.

"Another nine patients sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate," Herbst said.

Herbst told News24 that the girl was ejected from the vehicle on impact. She was a passenger in the Fiat Uno seen in photographs tweeted by Netcare 911.

"She was ejected when the vehicle rolled and sustained very traumatic injuries," Herbst said.

All the patients were treated on scene and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment.

