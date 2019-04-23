Tanzania: Buoyant Tanga Crowned T20 National Cricket Champions

Dar es Salaam — Tanga were crowned T20 Women's National Cricket tournament champions after beating Morogoro by 42 runs yesterday.

There was pomp and colour as tens of fans turned up at the Leaders Club in the city to witness the crowning moment.

The Tanga girls won eight matches, lost once and drew once to snatch the top honour in the tournament, which was played on a round robin format.

Uluguru Stars of Morogoro finished runners-up despite losing to Dar es Salaam, who finished third in their last match.

To claim the second spot, Uluguru Stars beat Mwanza by one run at Annadil Burhan ground.

Uluguru have had an impressive performances in their games and lived up to their reputation as one of the best regional women's outfits in the country.

Mwanza batted first and made a poor performance, scoring just 23 runs and sharply dropping all their wickets in 16 of the 20 scheduled overs match.

The Uluguru ladies made a stiff fielding, taking all their wickets to finish the match with four overs to spare for the Lake Zone team.

In their innings, Uluguru did not need any magic to win the match as they finished the job just in 3.5 overs by scoring 24 runs without dropping a wicket.

Uluguru's Fatuma Omary and Perice Zakayo were very impressive. They scored 12 and 10 runs (not out) respectively.

According to Tanzania Cricket Association (TCA), players who performed impressively in the championship, will form the national team for the 2019 ICC Women's Africa World Cup Qualifiers.

Tanzania is among nine countries that will compete in the qualifiers scheduled for May 3 to 13 in Harare, Zimbabwe.

Also on the list are Kenya, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Uganda and hosts Zimbabwe.

"We expect to unveil the national team for the ICC Women's Africa World Cup qualifiers on Monday (today)," an official of TCA, who declined to be named, said.

According to him, national team players for the Zimbabwe qualifiers will be selected on merit.

He said they want young ladies who have what it takes to shine in international competitions.

Two venues - Hararians and Takashinga Cricket Clubs in Harare - will host the World Cup qualifiers.

Traditionally, every continent produces a winner, who joins other winning sides from other continents for the global event.

Fixtures show that the national women's cricket team will launch their campaign in the qualifiers against hosts Zimbabwe on May 6.

The just concluded T20 Women's Regional championship featured teams from five regions - Arusha, Morogoro, Tanga, Mwanza and hosts Dar es Salaam.

