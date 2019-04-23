Tanzania: Seven Perish in Iringa Road Accident

Iringa — What was supposed to be a happy homecoming for Sabaha Mhede, ended disastrously on Friday when she lost her own life in a crash involving a tricycle taxi and Toyota RAV4.

Travelling with her two children, Ms Mhede, wanted to celebrate Easter with her relatives at her Mtandika home village.

She left Ruaha Mbuyuni Village - where she stays with her husband - on Friday but shortly after departure, the tricycle taxi - popularly known as Bajaj- collided with a Toyota RAV4, killing her on the spot.

Her other child also died while one survived.

"We were expecting her here for Easter holidays, but we ended up receiving a funeral message," said the deceased's aunt, Ms Toba Mhede.

Sabaha and her child as well as five more people who were in the Bajaj died,the Kilolo District Commissioner (DC), Ms Asia Abdallah confirmed.

"The accident was caused by the negligence of the RAV4 driver after he failed to control the vehicle and found himself driving on the wrong side of the road where he ended up colliding with the Bajaj," said Ms Abdallah.

Ms Mhede told The Citizen that she was informed by eye witnesses that the accident occurred when the RAV4 bonnet opened unexpectedly, making it difficult for the driver to see ahead and drive safely.

The deaths of seven people from the same village turned Easter Sunday into a day of mourning.

"It is the worst day to have ever been witnessed in this village... .People have not even gone for Easter prayers," he said.

The Bajaj was carrying seven passengers plus a driver. There were a total of five adults and three children in the Bajaj.

"They were travelling from Ruaha Mbuyuni to Mtandika when they collided with the car. Seven people - who were in the Bajaj- have died, but one child, aged four, has survived," said Rashid Juma, a resident of Mtandika village.