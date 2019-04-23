Tanzania: Refrain From Unhealthy Lifestyles, Minister Cautions Citizens

THE Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children, Ummy Mwalimu, has cautioned Tanzanians against unhealthy lifestyles that are likely to cause eyes defects such as arbitrary wearing of glasses and applying eye drops without Opticians' prescription.

She said current statistics from her ministry points out that four out of 100 Tanzanians have eye defects.

Minister Ummy made the revelation here in Tanga over the weekend, while inaugurating a four-day free eye treatment camp co-organised and sponsored by Tanzania Women Development Initiative (TAWODE) and the Tanzania Bilal Muslim Mission.

She said Tanzanians must take precautions against the lifestyles and immediately report any eye problem in the nearest Health Centre, or Eye Clinic for medical checkup or once any one experiences any strange eye signs and symptoms.

"In case you experience eye problems, immediately attend to the nearest organised eye Clinic or Health Centre for medical checkup and make sure that at least you make routine checkup once in a year also for the mouth," noted Mwalimu.

She further said that in every 100 people who are attending eye treatments, 80 of them normally recover, adding that "therefore, in case of an opportunity of free eye treatment occurring like this, you must utilise without any hesitation."

On his side, Tanzania and Africa Bilal Muslim Mission Chairman, Mohsin Abdallah Sheni, hinted that the institution has been offering free eye treatments in areas with severe eye problems.

Since they kicked off with the programme, at least 5,000 Tanzanians have undergone free eyes treatment