Nigeria: Hypo Partners LASG to Clean Up Communities, Promote Hygiene

Hypo solution has partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Health, Environment and the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation in its 'Team Up, to Clean Up' initiative to promote proper household sanitation and hygiene in communities.

The initiative, which is aimed at cleaning, sensitising and influencing positive behavioural changes towards household and environmental hygiene in people, had the Hypo management, officials from the Lagos ministries, Nollywood actress and Mide Martins team up with residents on a clean up exercise at LSDPC Alaka Estate, Surulere, Lagos to mark the 2019 World Health Day.

The hygiene solution company provided sanitation tools such as, latex hand gloves rakes, nose mask, shovels, stick brushes, bowls, buckets, brooms, parkers, sanitary waste bags and doled out hypo bleach products to clean the streets and drainages in the community for a better and safer environment.

Other activities held to mark the health day include, a five-kilometre sensitisation walk and health symposium among others.

Speaking at the event, the Brand Manger of Hypo, Onome Asagbra, said the initiative is an activity imbibed by the brand to bring all stakeholders together to clean up their neighbourhoods, noting, "the exercise aim to elaborate the importance of a clean neighbourhood in disease prevention and control and to stress the importance of everyone, everywhere coming together to raise the standards of health and hygiene around us."

Onome further explained, "as we collaborate with the Ministry of Health for this year's World Health Day, we want to further encourage thousands of people across Nigeria to start making a difference in the society and their immediate environment in order to influence positive behavioral changes."

Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr Jide Idris, who was represented by the Assistant Director, Health Education, Ministry of Health, Akintunde Ibironke, commended the organisation for its initiative, noting that the state government is passionate about ensuring residents live in a clean and safe environment, as well as have a quality life.

He said the theme of the World Health Day signifies the state government's commitment towards providing quality and accessible healthcare for the population in the state, irrespective of class

Representative of the commissioner for the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Barr. Oluwatoyin Odusanya, who lauded the brand's selfless efforts said, "Hypo has made its mark by focusing on a need which has existed since the beginning of time. Even the bible says cleanliness is next to godliness. This, we believe is a philosophy worth embracing by all and sundry, especially the teaming population of women who are mostly saddled with the responsibility of keeping our environment and household clean".

While commending the initiative in his constituency, the lawmaker representing Surulere I Constituency in Lagos State House of Assembly, Desmond Eliot, said it is a welcome development, which will encourage cleanliness in the community.