Kenya: Wanga Strikes as Homeboyz Tower Over Mt Kenya United

Allan Wanga scored the only goal as Kakamega Homeboyz beat Mount Kenya United 1-0 in a SportPesa Premier League match at the Bukhungu Stadium, Kakamega on Monday.

The Kenya international struck in the 16th minute to give his side all three points.

The visitors were the first to settle and Ekai Musa rounded defender George Odour, but his shot was parried over the cross bar by custodian David Jumna in the fourth minute.

Homeboyz eventually responded with equal force and managed to get a corner in the 12th minute.

Osborne Monday's shot landed in the box, but was cleared by Mount Kenya defender Bernard Omondi.

Buoyed by the massive supporters, Peter Thiongo made a cross from the right wing which was headed into the net by Wanga past custodian Phillip Odhiambo for the opening goal.

Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nicholas Muyoti was forced to substitute the injured Kennedy Onyango. His place was taken up by defender David Okoth as Homeboyz led 1-0 at the breather.

After half time, both tacticians made substitutions to reinforce their outfits.

Nicholas Muyoti pulled out Edwin Lavatsa and Osborne Monday. Their positions were taken up by Ali Bai and Ravel Maxwell respectively.

Mount Kenya coach Medo Meris substituted John Ndirangu and Ekai Musa, with their places taken up by Harun Nyakha and Joseph Wanyonyi respectively

Mount Kenya United, who were formally known as Nakumatta FC, stepped up their attacks and in the 78th minute Brian Nyakan beat defender Collins Odhiambo to the ball only to shoot wide.

After the match, Mount Kenya United coach Medo Meris said they would strive to perform well in their next fixtures with a view of trying to avoid relegation.

"The league is still open. We have a chance of moving out of the danger zone considering the number of matches still to go in the league," he said.

Nicholas Muyoti was delighted with the three points.

"To secure three points at this stage of the league is not easy as each team wants to win," said Muyoti.

In the first leg, Kakamega Homeboy defeated Mount Kenya United FC 6-0 at Machakos stadium.