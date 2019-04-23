Kenya: Shock as Banned Kenyan Athlete Competes in Race

Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) and Athletics Kenya (AK) will investigate the circumstances that led to convicted doping cheat Irene Jeptoo Kipchumba competing in a race in Malaysia last weekend.

KIpchumba, whose ban was due to elapse in September this year, finished third in the Turkish Airlines KL Tower International Towerthon Challenge in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

It's an athletics manager, Aman Yusof, who blew the whistle on his Facebook page, questioning why AK allowed Kipchumba to compete, while she was still serving her two-year ban.

Kipchumba finished the race third in 13 minutes and 05 seconds, losing the battle to compatriot Ann Njihia, who won in 12:36, as Danielle Nanty from New Zealand settled second in 12:37.

Kipchumba got to pocket Malaysian Ringgit 2,000 (Sh 50,000), while Njihia and Nant Sh 100,000 and Sh 75,000m respectively.

Kipchumba was banned on September 22, 2017 after she was found guilty by Adak for having used prohibited substance Prednisolone. Her ban was due September 22 this year.

"Kipchumba is still on our sanctions list and both AK and the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) are aware," said Adak chief executive officer Japhter Rugut, adding that no one on doping list is allowed to compete.

"But it would mean the event organisers did not follow the established protocol since our National Anti-Doping Organizations (NADO) had made the sanction public both to IAAF and World Anti-Doping Agency(Wada),"explained Rugut, who said he will confirm with the Department of Immigration how Kipchumba managed to travel.

AK president Jackson Tuwei vowed action. "We shall seriously follow up tp conclusion. Let us work together to eradicate this menace," said Tuwei.