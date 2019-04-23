22 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Hockey Skates - Angola Occupy 4th Position in Montreux

Luanda — Angola's national roller hockey team Sunday reached the 4th in the 68th edition of the Switzerland's Montreux International Tournament on Sunday, after losing to Italy 1-7.

Martin Payero's consolatory goal allowed Angola to achieve a unique classification in the history of participation in this event, whose main goal was to prepare for the World Championship of Barcelona (Spain) in July.

Angola lost to Argentina 3-4 in semi-finals on Saturday.

The national team beat 4-3 the world champions, Spain, but lost to Portugal (2-4) and defeated Switzerland 11-4.

Portugal, who defeated Italy 3-2 in the semi-finals, are facing Argentina at 08:30 pm this Monday for the first position.

