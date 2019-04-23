22 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: U-17 - Angola Vs Cameroon in Semifinals

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Angolan under-17 football team are locking horns with Cameroon on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations being held in Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania.

The Angolan team who qualified for Brazil 2019 U-17 football World Cup, after beating Tanzania 4-2 last Saturday, are still seeking to finish among the top three in the African competition.

Also playing out semi-finals are Nigeria and Guinea Conakry.

The four teams competing in the semi-finals are representing the African continent in the World Cup of the category in October this year in Brazil.

Angola

President Congratulates U-17 Team On Qualification for World Cup

Angolan head of State João Lourenço Sunday in Luanda congratulated the National U-17 football team on… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.