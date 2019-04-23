Angola: U-17 - Angola Vs Cameroon in Semifinals

Luanda — Angolan under-17 football team are locking horns with Cameroon on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations being held in Dar-es-salaam, Tanzania.

The Angolan team who qualified for Brazil 2019 U-17 football World Cup, after beating Tanzania 4-2 last Saturday, are still seeking to finish among the top three in the African competition.

Also playing out semi-finals are Nigeria and Guinea Conakry.

The four teams competing in the semi-finals are representing the African continent in the World Cup of the category in October this year in Brazil.