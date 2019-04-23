22 April 2019

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: President Congratulates U-17 Team On Qualification for World Cup

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço Sunday in Luanda congratulated the National U-17 football team on qualification for FIFA World Cup set for this year in Brazil.

In his message on instagram, the president João Lourenço also congratulated the seven-year old Angolan Kiriana Neto, who was named the Jiu-Jitsu Worls Champion in children's category on her debut at the Abu Dhabi event in the United Arab Emirates.

I congratulate the brave boys for this victory, wishing them success in the coming competitions", he wrote.

The Angolan U-17 football team qualified for the 2019 U-17 Football World Cup after beating Tanzania 4-2 last Saturday in the last match of group stage being held in Tanzania.

