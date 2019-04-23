Malawi: Law Expert Say Asset Declaration Act Must Be Attached to Electoral Laws

A law expert has suggested that the Asset Declaration Act must be attached to the Electoral laws so that those seeking political public office should be declaring their assets before an election.

Kanyongolo: Let candidates declare assets first before contesting

This follows concerns that some public officers, including cabinet ministers, failed to declare their assets in the last five-year political public office life span which run from 2014 to 2019.

Edge Kanyongolo, professor of Constitutional law at Chancellor College, a constituent college of the University of Malawi said this is the only way to ensure that everyone would abide by the law.

"Before they run for the office, they should first declare their assets. If they fail to do so, they should be disqualified, they should not be allowed to contest for any political public office," he said.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani has told a radio station that President Peter Mutharika directed that the Office of the President and Cabinet officials should meet officials from the Asset Declaration Office to chat the way forward on cabinet ministers who did not declare their assets.

It is believed minister of Labour, Youth and Manpower Development Grace Chiumia did not declare her assets.

Mutharika has not fired her as cabinet minister although the Assets Declaration Office recommended so according to the law, neither did the Speaker of the National Assembly fire her from the House before it was dissolved despite having been written to do so.