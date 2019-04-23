Zimbabwe: Chamisa Clean Sweep, Now Left With SA to Be Declared Uncontested Leader

MDC president Nelson Chamisa is now almost certain to land his first ever popular mandate as leader of the country's main opposition after securing yet another nomination to surge within a single province to being declared uncontested party leader.

This is after he bagged yet another nomination during a penultimate MDC in the United Kingdom province.

The MDC has 13 provinces, 10 of them being local while three are external.

Only the South African MDC province will now have a say later during the week on whether the charismatic politician shall be contested when the party holds in elective congress in a month's time.

If he secures nomination in South Africa, what will be left would be for congress to just declare him substantive party leader and end a chapter of intense grumbling among some party faithful over his dramatic power grab which followed the death of founding leader Morgan Tsvangirai February last year.

Said MDC spokesperson Jacob Mafume on Monday, "We are left with the nomination of one province which is South Africa. Once that is done, we will be done.

"If there is only one presidential candidate, the declaration will be done at congress. Only congress can declare the office bearers.

"As of now, everyone continues in their office until they are dissolved at congress."

Should Chamisa go on to secure nomination by South Africa as is widely expected now, all the attention will now shift to the race for his three deputies among eight hopefuls.

Those vying to deputise him include current VPs Morgen Komichi, Welshman Ncube and Elias Mudzuri. All of them are in their positions through appointment and their popularity will come under test next month.

The three will battle it out with fellow party top politicians Tendai Biti, Lillian Timveous, Lynnet Karenyi, Paurina Mpariwa and former Zanu PF MP Tracy Mutinhiri.

Current MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora, who was forced into an ignominious surrender of his pursuit for MDC presidency, will be challenged by MPs Charlton Hwende and Daniel Molokela.

Ten posts are up for grabs at congress with Chamisa appearing to be the only person who looks safe going into congress as the party will not allow nominations from the floor.