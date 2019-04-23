Zimbabwe: Suspected Wife Killer Still On the Run

Police are still battling to arrest a 50-year-old Harare man, Petros Pomborokani, who allegedly shot and killed his estranged wife and brother-in-law at their Gletwin home in Harare following a protracted marital dispute last month and is threatening to kill more people through international phone calls.

The whereabouts of Pomborokani, a former Ministry of Health and Child Care official, are still a mystery amid widespread belief that he could have skipped the country through illegal points.

Police have appealed for information on the whereabouts of Pomborokani, who is suspected to be holed up in South Africa or Namibia.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said investigations were still in progress.

"The suspect is still on the run and we are still looking for him," he said.

Sources close to the investigations said there have been rumours that Pomborokani is being spotted in some nightclubs in Gletwin and other areas.

Pomborokani is also alleged to be threatening to kill all those he suspected of once having an extra marital affair with his late wife, Ms Olivia Zenda.

A statement obtained from police states that Pomborokani is threatening to kill several people using international cellphone numbers.