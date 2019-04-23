Tanzania: Victoria Kimani Has Marriage Plans Yet She Isn't Dating!

Nairobi — Victoria Kimani is a woman with many issues, at one point she was sexually starved, now she is thinking of marriage and have children at some point in time!

However, Victoria says she is willing to wait until the right man comes along, because she keeps falling in love with 'bad boys'.

"My love life is dead, I'm not dating anyone. There is someone I want to date, but you know I don't really think he wants to date me. I think I go for the wrong kind of guys, I think I go for like bad boys and that's not good," Victoria revealed in an interview with K24.

"Now I do want to settle down and have babies but I really need to be with the right person, because my worst fear is to be a single mom. I would like my child to grow up with mom and dad at home. So I'm willing to take my time, rather than rush and have someone's baby and then he doesn't want to be with me because then I will go crazy," she added.

MANY SUITORS

She went on to reveal that so many men have slid into her DM. However, she has remained skeptical about her suitors' intentions because most of them end up not being who they say they really are.

"You know how these guys are in our DMs, sometimes they are not what they say they are. Or maybe they act like they are. Sometimes you don't know why a guys wants to date you. Is it because they like you as a person or what you think you can benefit from being with them? It's pretty hard," she said.

HER DREAM MAN

On the qualities of the man she is looking for, Victoria said he should be ambitious and his business acumen should be on another level.

"He got to have swag, successful, he needs to look good, have a little bit of money, you can't just be broke, I'm sorry. He has to have a vision, a business mind because mine isn't that great," she said.

The 34-year-old singer has been single for the last two years since breaking up with her long-time Nigerian boyfriend, video director and producer Stanley Obiamulu.

She was also once rumoured to have been dating Harambee Stars skipper Victor Wanyama