Tanzania: Love-Struck Zari Can't Stop Talking About Her Heaven Sent Bae

What doesn't kill you only makes you stronger so they say and after she survived Diamond Zari is now firing on all cylinders.

Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan is in planet love and she wants the world know about it, she is indeed waxing lyrical.

The mother of five has lately been showering her new beau with words of affection on social media.

In her latest post, Zari explains how the bitter breakup Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz left her with mistrust for men.

She further explains that she is a woman who gives one hundred per cent into the relationship, including building the man in her life by advising him on how he can double or triple their finances.

However, with her newfound love, whom she only identifies as Mr M, Zari says she is learning new rules.

For starters, the 38-year-old single mother with five children reveals that her new love is has shown the willingness to accept her the way she is.

"I've been there before and it still doesn't make any sense to me. Yea I am weak, I need to accept, Wana know why? I give my all. I build my men, I'm not the type that takes, I'm the type that looks at what we have and consider how we can double or triple the blessings," Zari says in the post.

She further adds: With you I have learnt so much, I appreciate life itself because of your humbleness. I always imagined my forever but didn't have an idea of what my forever looked like. Five kids, other guys etc and yet you still found me the sexiest woman alive.

