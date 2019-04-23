Nigeria: Huriwa Cautions AGF Against Interfering in Alleged Diversion of N2.5 Billion

Abuja — The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has cautioned Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, against interfering in the prosecution of Director General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Modibbo Kawu.

It accused the Federal Government of allowing the political and selfish interests of All Progressives Congress (APC) members in government to becloud its sense duty to preserve and maintain constitutional provisions.

HURIWA stated that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) had charged Kawu for allegedly misappropriating N2.5 billion, a scandal that could slow down the nationwide rollout of the digital transmission of home television signals.

Besides, the ICPC is also prosecuting Lucky Omoluwa, Dipo Onifade and their firm, Pinnacle Communications Limited, for allegedly conspiring with Kawu in the alleged scandal.

The group in a statement issued yesterday in Abuja by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, noted that it was worried that the rabidly partisan minister of justice could undermine and water down prosecution of the duo.

He said this was because Kawu was a strong member of the APC going by revelations by an online medium that Malami had recently sent out a March 26 letter in which he demanded that the case be transferred to his office for further review.

It added that the AGF was known for scuttling anti-graft crusade, especially if the suspects were members of the ruling party.

HURIWA, however, acknowledged that although Malami could take over or even terminate any criminal case instituted by the Federal Government in the public interest, it said Kawu and the businessmen who allegedly benefited from the alleged diversion of N2.5 billion under nebulous grounds were prosecuted for greater public good and national interest.