Zimbabwe: End of the Road for Serial Rapist

Police have arrested a 36-year-old man on allegations of robbing and raping several women, especially vendors, after luring them into secluded areas on the pretext that he wanted to buy their wares in separate incidents in Harare.

The suspect, whose name is still being withheld was operating in Warren Park, Rugare, Dzivaresekwa and Kambuzuma.

In a statement yesterday, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest and said the incidents occurred between November last year and this month.

"The accused person targeted vendors and lured them to secluded places on the pretext that he was going to buy all their wares in bulk. After isolating the victims from others, he would then rape and rob them.

"On April 17, he was arrested by alert police officers after they overheard him talking to a 27-year-old woman at Tobacco Sales Floor.

"The officers became suspicious and swiftly arrested the accused who is expected to appear in court soon, facing six counts of rape and robbery," he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspect was alleging that he was committing the offences under the influence of juju obtained from a neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a case in which several people were left stranded at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport on Independence Day's eve after being duped by a bogus travel agency.

Asst Comm Nyathi said Wisluc Travel duped the travellers of large amounts of money, air tickets and booking fees. "Police is keen to interview Wisdom Zhou in connection with the case and urges complainants who have similar reports to come forward." Wisluc Travel Agency is said to be operating from Avondale," he said.