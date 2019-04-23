Kenya: Bodies of 3 Kenyans Who Died in Arusha Car Racing Accident Brought Back

Photo: Daily Nation

Wreckages of vehicles that crashed during a car racing competition between Kenyans and Tanzanians in Namanga, Tanzania, on April 21, 2019.

Nairobi — The bodies of the three Kenyans who died in a car racing accident in Arusha have been airlifted back to the country.

Police Spokesman Charles Owino has clarified that three Kenyans died and not eight as widely reported by media houses, while one was injured.

Owino said that affected families had been notified, and that plans are underway to airlift the injured to Nairobi for specialised treatment after stabilization by Tanzanian Medics.

"Four Kenyans were involved in the fatal road accident involving two motor vehicles, that occurred yesterday in Arusha. One Lady and two men passed on while the fourth person escaped with injuries," he said in a statement late Monday.

"The next of kin of those who perished have already been informed and their bodies airlifted back to the country, while the survivor is in the process of being transferred home for Medication after stabilization by Tanzanian Medics."