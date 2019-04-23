Sudan: Protesters Vow to Remain on Streets Despite Military Warning

Protest leaders in Sudan say they will continue demonstrating in Khartoum, ignoring demands by the country's military rulers for protesters to remove themselves and their blockades from roads.

The Sudanese Professional Association, which is leading the protests, said Monday the group would continue its sit-in until a civilian government takes power. The group called for a march Tuesday and mass rallies on Thursday.

Monday saw protesters operating checkpoints on roads at their main protest site at Khartoum's military headquarters. Sudan's Transitional Military Council had called for "immediate opening of the roads and removal of the barricades" at the protest site.

The council's warning came a day after talks between the protesters and the military broke down because the military refused to transfer power to a civilian government.

Protesters have been demanding a change in regime since December.

Also Monday, Egypt announced it would host an emergency summit of African leaders Tuesday on the situation in Sudan.

Sudan's military removed President Omar al-Bashir from power on April 11, after three decades in power. But since then, the military has not transferred power to a civilian council as demanded by the protesters.

Sudan's army ruler, General Abdel Fattah Burhan told state television Sunday that a joint military-civilian council, which he said was one of the demonstrators demands, was under consideration. "The issue has been put forward for discussion and a vision has yet to be reached," he said.