Angola: Drought Victims to Benefit From Assistance in Cuando Cubango

Menongue — At least 70, 380 peasant families affected by drought in the last three months in the south-east province of Cuando Cubango will soon receive Government support of various goods.

The pledge came from the Secretary of State for Social Action, Lúcio do Amaral, on Thursday at the end of three days visit to assess the situation of the victims in the municipality of Cuchi, 93 kilometers west of Menongue city.

He assured that food stuff, agricultural tools, tractors for land cultivation, among others, will reach Cuando Cubango within days.

He also said that the Ministry of Agriculture will provide training to peasants in affected areas in order to development agriculture instead of the subsistence farming they normally carry out.

During his stay in Cuando Cubango, the secretary of state assessed the reality of drought in municipalities of Menongue, Cuchi and Cuito Cuanavale.