Angola: Head of State Approves Plan to Create Jobs

Luanda — The Action Plan for the Promotion of Jobs (PAPE), worth 21 billion Kwanzas, was approved by decree 113/19 of April 16 by the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

According to Mondays's edition of Jornal de Angola, PAPE establishes that jobs should be created and absorbed by the productive sector of the economy and not by the public administration.

The money will come from the State Budget (OGE) and the Petroleum Fund, which states that PAPE will serve as an "operational management tool to foster and support the spirit of initiative in youth".

The plan also aims to support established and emerging entrepreneurs as well as to train young entrepreneurs in the technical and professional fields of small business management and should contribute to the process of promoting the financial, fiscal and social inclusion of young people, as well as foster cooperativism and youth associations.

PAPE aims to contribute to the improvement of family income and, consequently, to the growth and socioeconomic development of the country, and to the process of combating hunger and poverty.

The program will be developed throughout the national territory for a period of three years, and the monitoring and evaluation of the actions carried out and the impact on the community will be the responsibility of the National Institute of Employment and Professional Training (INEFOP), involving other sectors.

Nearly 83.500 young people will be directly and preferably covered by PAPE, including 12.000 young people trained in the fields of entrepreneurship and business management, 15.000 trained in short courses, 3000 in the informal market, through the conversion of small activities that generate employment and income, and 1,500 graduates in levels 3 and 4 of Vocational Training, inserted in programs of professional internships.

In addition, PAPE plans to grant 10,000 microcredits and distribute 42,000 professional kits to young people in different professions.

In addition to the direct beneficiaries, it is intended with the distribution of professional kits to promote associativism and indirectly benefit about 243,000 citizens.

In the perspective of President João Lourenço, the diploma should also "contribute to the banking and financial education of families and to the process of conversion of the informal to the formal economy."

"Despite the large supply of existing labor," according to Jornal de Angola, "the productive sector of the economy has no capacity to absorb the available labor force, resulting in an unemployment rate estimated at 21%, according to data of the National Institute of Statistics (INE), in a situation of structural unemployment ".

Recent data from INE, referring to 2018, the unemployment rate in Angola stands at 28.8%.

According to the Jornal de Angola, which quotes Lusa, it is "necessary in the short and medium term to implement programs and measures to reduce unemployment in combination with other ministerial sectors in areas such as Agriculture, Fisheries, Livestock, Civil Construction, Energy and Water, Tourism and others, proposing the adjustment of the professional profiles of citizens to the real needs of the employment market and the economy."

The Government believes that this will be done "through training and professional retraining, surely a policy measure aimed at combating this structural unemployment and with great opportunities to obtain results in the short and medium term."

Young unemployed and those seeking their first job are the PAPE target group.

The plan is also aimed at young people trained in need to get equipment and tools for employment and income-generating activity, and those who are already employed and who need to be reinforced in equipment and tools or in technical and vocational training and training in the field of management.