Angola: Country Reports 17 Cases of Measles

Luanda — At least seventeen cases of measles were registered throughout the country during the first three months of the year, with a total of 738 suspects, reported Monday in Luanda, the Coordinator of the Expanded Vaccination Program, Alda Sousa.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of measles cases worldwide recorded in the first three months of 2019 has quadrupled compared to the same period last year.

The coordinator said that despite the fact that in the year 2018 were registered 19 cases throughout the country, the situation is not alarming compared to other years, due to the vaccination campaigns that have helped to control the outbreak of new cases.

The province of Uíge is characterized as the province with the most confirmed cases (6), followed by Moxico (4), Lunda Sul (2), Namibe (1), Bié (1), Huambo (1), Huíla (1) and Cuanza Norte (1).

"We are in a time when the incidence of measles in Angola is not high because in previous years the average number of cases was 14,000 confirmed. Since 2014 the country has implemented vaccination campaigns against measles, so only last year we experienced an outbreak, but of small magnitude in the province of Luanda, in the municipality of Viana, "he said.