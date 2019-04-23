Angola: School's Health Program Launched

Luanda — Health education will be addressed in primary schools to the second cycle with extracurricular themes, from the promotion, prevention and mitigation of malaria, tuberculosis, HIV - AIDS, as a result of the School Health Program launched Monday in Luanda.

Minister of Education, Candida Teixeira launched the program, which will also focus on domestic violence, oral hygiene, vision, drugs, sanitation and hygiene.

The Cabinet minister said that her ministerial department and the Ministry of Health will work together to train staff, aiming at the success of the program.

She said that experiences show that teaching about body functioning and describing disease characteristics as well as a range of hygiene habits is not enough for students to develop healthy attitudes, hence the idea of the project.

The project contributes to the promotion and protection of health and strategy for the achievement of citizenship rights, promoting a good school performance, as it contributes to the students being healthy and have an adequate diet and the practice of physical exercise.

Health Minister Sílvia Lutucuta said that the program, which also includes screening for diseases, creates a potential for dissemination in the family and in the communities by using students as one of the main vehicles.

The program, which has partnerships with the World Health Organization and Unicef, represents the synergies of the Ministries of Education and Health.