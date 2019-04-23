Sudan: Demonstrators Injured By Live Fire in North Darfur

North Darfur — In a statement on Sunday, the Sudanese Doctors' Central Committee announced that members of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) used live fire against demonstrators in Kutum in North Darfur.

The shooting happened during a protest march on Sunday towards the military garrison in Kutum in support of sit-ins which are taking place in Khartoum and ongoing demonstrations outside the Sudanese capital. These demonstrations are calling for transition of power to civilians, following a military coup in which Omar Al Bashir was ousted from his presidency.

The peaceful march was organised by the Sudanese Professionals Association and other signatories of the Declaration of Freedom and Change to the military command in the town on Sunday.

The march handed over a memorandum to the commander of the garrison calling for the halt of NISS activities in the area and the closure of its offices.

According to the committee's statement, ten people were shot and two are in critical condition. Witnesses in Kutum told Radio Dabanga that the number of injured people has increased to twelve since the statement was released.

The statement added that the doctors' committee "is not surprised by the continued firing of live bullets at the demonstrators as long as the military junta, which now governs the country, contains elements of the fallen criminal regime."

An activist from Kutum told Radio Dabanga that the march moved towards the offices of the security apparatus in the town whose members fired live bullets at the demonstrators, wounding 12 people.

He explained that the demonstrators managed to enter the offices of the security apparatus after they fled from the office.