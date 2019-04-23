Sudan: Security Agents Killed Following Clashes in Kordofan

South Kordofan — Witnesses reported to Radio Dabanga that agents of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS) came into conflict with the Popular Defence Forces on Sunday in the area of El Leri in South Kordofan.

Two clashes took place following a demonstration, in which a group of El Leri residents took to the streets demanding for a gold processing factory in the centre of town to be dismantled. The NISS reportedly rejected these demands, and opened fire in the direction of the march. Five civilians were wounded in this incident.

A group of young men who are part of the Popular Defence Forces then proceeded to confront the security services, resulting in the death of two security agents and injury of four civilians.

A second clash took place after the forces fled to the area south of the town, where the army intervened by constructing a barricade. Four security agents were killed, and ten injured.

Mine collapse

Eight women died and 11 other people sustained injuries when a gold mine collapsed in South Kordofan on 31 March 2019. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that a mine east of Mount El Liri collapsed on dozens of women who were working inside. Eight women were killed instantly. Eleven other people sustained varying degrees of injuries and have been taken to El Liri Hospital.