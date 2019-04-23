Sudan: Demonstrations in Solidarity With Khartoum Sit-in Continue

Blue Nile / Sennar / North Kordofan / Red Sea / El Gedaref / North Darfur — This weekend, multiple demonstrations took place and sit-ins began in towns outside of the capital Khartoum, to show solidarity with thousands of demonstrators who are sitting in outside Army Headquarters in the capital.

On Sunday, three demonstrations took place in Ed Damazin, capital of Blue Nile state in support of the continuation of the revolution until all the demands are met. The demonstrations, made up largely of teachers, residents of Gizim district, and the Accountants Asscoiation convened in front of the fourth Infantry in Ed Damazin received three marches to begin a sit-in.

The marches followed an announcement on Saturday evening that Blue Nile state authorities will discontinue the service of the state Secretary General of the Islamic Movement, Dr El Jeili Ali Al-Obeid, the acting official of the Ministry of Education and director of the Blue Nile Radio Station, Amani Yagoub, and suspend operations of the Sudanese company for gold exploration owned by the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS).

A leader of the Change Committees in Ed Damazin told Radio Dabanga that they raised a memorandum to the commander of the fourth Infantry Division with several demands, most notably to arrest all figures of the former regime in the state.

Sennar

A protestor at a sit-in in Senga, capital of Sennar, in front of the town's military command told Radio Dabanga that the forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change have submitted a memorandum to the commander of the brigade. It demanded that the brigade makes an inventory and bans its figures from practising activities governed by the National Congress Party.

North Kordofan

Three marches took place in El Obeid, capital of North Kordofan, convening for a sit-in in front of the command of the Fifth Infantry. Major groups in the sit-in include displaced people from the Nuba Mountains, members of Resistance Committees in the various districts, and engineers.

Red Sea state

On Sunday, six marches were organised by people in Port Sudan in Red Sea state, according to witnesses. They explained that the various marches started from different locations in Port Sudan and at different times, convening at a sit-in in front of the General Staff of the Navy forces in the city, stressing that they will stay until all demands of signatories of the Declaration for Freedom and Change are met.

El Gedaref

On Saturday and Sunday, El Gedaref in eastern Sudan witnessed marches towards a sit-in at the Second Infantry Division in support of the ongoing sit-in in Khartoum. Also, demonstrators told Radio Dabanga that marches were held on behalf of people killed during demonstrations which have been ongoing since December 2018, holding banners with pictures of "the martyrs of the revolution".

North Darfur

Demonstrations also took place in Kutum in North Darfur on Sunday, and were met with live fire. You can read Radio Dabanga's coverage here.