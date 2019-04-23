Sudan: Acting Attorney-General Shakes Up Prosecution

Khartoum — El Waleed Sid Ahmed, who has temporarily been made Attorney-General in Sudan, issued a number of decisions on Sunday in his address to the Chief of Justice.

The decisions include:

The seizure of all the private real states belonging to the former officials and their families, the suspension of search warrants for any purpose, and the halt of any transfer of ownership until investigations are completed.

Cancel establishment of a State Security Prosecution and transfer all members of the prosecution to the Public Prosecution headquarters.

Establish an Anti-Corruption Prosecution headed by the Chief Prosecutor-General, Yasir Bukhari, and to bring over all criminal cases of the State Security Prosecution to the Anti-Corruption Prosecution.

Form a high committee to oversee the investigation of corruption, public funds, and criminal cases related to recent events, headed by the head of the Public Prosecution, Nasir Abdelaal.

In a letter to the new director of the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), Lieutenant General Abu Bakr Mustafa, the acting Attorney-General also denounced the move to lift charges against a number of security agents being held suspect of the torture and killing of teacher Ahmed El Kheir in Khashm El Girba.

According to Sudan News Agency (SUNA), El Waleed Sid Ahmed also urgently called for completion of the investigation procedures in criminal cases that took place during anti-government demonstrations which began on 19 December 2018, and report back to him by the end of this week.

The acting Attorney General took office on Thursday at the Public Prosecution. According to SUNA, he asserted the necessity of the Public Prosecution's role in realising justice and enforcing the rule of law in Sudan at this critical moment.

Coup

Nationwide protests sparked by rising bread prices and fuel and cash crises, began mid-December 2018 and culminated in a public convergence under the stewardship of the the Declaration of Freedom and Change, a broad coalition of opposition parties including the Sudanese Professionals Association, on the the General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces in Khartoum on April 6.

On April 11, Al Bashir was ousted by a military coup, that, after initial jockeying for power within the military, resulted in the current Interim Military Council.

The protests and the sit-ins have continued throughout the country. The forces of freedom and change in Sudan, as well as several voices from the international community Including the USA and European Union, have expressed their insistence that the Interim Military Council established after the overthrow of the Al Bashir regime, urgently transfer power to an interim civilian government.