Tanzania: Weatherman Forecasts Heavy Rains

Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA), issued a weather warning yesterday, forecasting that heavy rains, coupled with strong winds, would pound some coastal areas of Tanzania.

The rains and winds will disrupt fishing and transport activities in Dar es Salaam, Coast, Tanga, Lindi, Mtwara, Unguja and Pemba.

TMA main weather forecasting station manager Samwel Mbuya said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that some places, prone to flooding, may also be hit during the five days.

"We forecast heavy rains, strong winds and huge tides... Residents must prepare for this," he said.

During the period, the residents should also anticipate a halt in operations of some economic activities while some residential and official places would be surrounded by water.

The weather may result in falling of some small tree branches and scarcity of fish.

"The situation starts on April 23 (today). There could be some disasters and that the situation at the sea will not be conducive for economic activities," he said.

A similar situation will be witnessed on April 24 across all the costal regions but on April 25 and 26, the situation will largely affect Lindi and Mtwara regions only.

"Residents should anticipate traffic jams as a result of the forecast flooding," he said.