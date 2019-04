A high-level delegation headed by Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has left Mogadishu on Monday for Cairo, Egypt's capital.

The president who is accompanied by top government officials is expected to hold talks with his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah Saeed Hussein Khalil El-Sisi in Cairo.

It's yet unclear the reason behind the president's trip to Egypt.

Somalia maintains close historic ties with Egypt.