Sudan: Representative of TMC Political Committee Receives Chairman of Beja Congress

Khartoum — Member and spokesman of the Transitional Military Council, Lt. Gen. Shams-Eddin Kabbashi, received at the Republican Palace Monday the Chairman of the Beja Congress, Musa Mohamed Ahmed, and deliberated about the current political situation and ways of achieving accord in the transitional period.

The meeting in the context of consultations being held by the Transitional Military Council with the political forces in the country.

In a press statement, Musa said that the meeting has reviewed the complications in the current and future situations, adding that the Transitional Military Council has managed the current sage positively.

He indicated that the coming stage necessitates further consultations, transparency and patience by all the political components and the civil society organizations to surpass the pending challenges and to achieve accord and a united vision.

The Chairman of the Beja Congress has called on all the political components in the country to engage in direct dialogue for achieving a common vision that is based on the reality of the situation and concessions from all partied.

He also called for avoiding differences and radical positions, adding that the existing challenges are more than those in the past.