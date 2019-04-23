Nigeria: Afrocet to Launch Nigeria Food Expo

Afrocet Montgomery, an events company, which is at the forefront of trade and consumer shows in Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, is set to launch its first ever Nigerian Food Event (NFE) in October.

The fiesta is expected to cater for businesses in food, drink and hospitality industry.

The Regional Director of Afrocet in Africa, George Pearson, said the event, which is holding in Lagos, was created to lift companies that are desirous of breaking into the market, as well as those seeking to expand their current hold in the industry.

He said there would be informative seminars, dynamic panel sessions and workshops in the three-day event with a focus on addressing the latest developments and pertinent issues within the food and hospitalty industry.

He said: "NFE, the pioneer Buyer-to-Buyer (B2B) food event in Nigeria, would equally cater for businesses in the industry as well as involve two other incorporated exhibitions, the Nigerian Drink Event and the Nigerian Hospitality Event.

"The fair, which hosts over 85 exhibitors, 70 per cent of which are foreign organisations seeking viable investments in Nigeria, would attract over 2,500 visitors.

"Afrocet Montgomery has obtained strong endorsements from key stakeholders in the Industry, who advocate the need to create strong meeting points for players in the food and drink chain to seek out new avenues of collaboration. We are excited to say, we have the full approval of the Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN), who are going to play a key role in ensuring the top food and beverage companies in Nigeria take part," he concluded.

Executive Secretary, ADVAN, Ediri Ose-Ediale added the seminar would bring in the latest information and technology in the industry.

According to Ose-Ediale, major players in the food, drinks and hospitality business have seen the value in the Nigerian food event, which is both a Buyer-to-Buyer (B2B) and a Buyer to Customer (B2C) event.