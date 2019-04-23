22 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Khartoum State Wali Decreed Prohibition of Fuel Storage

Khartoum — Wali (goveror) of Khartoum State , Lt. Gen. Murtadah Abdel Allah has issued an emergency order(2) for the year 2019 prohibiting, storage , sale and transportation of fuel at any level in the state unless a license was made in anticipation from the authorized department.

. The decision was based on Transitional Military Council's statement read by article (5) of Emergency and Public Safety for the year1997.

Those who may commit violation to the order subjected to ten- year imprisonment, a fine of SDG50, 000 and confiscation of facilities involved in the process, according to the decision.

