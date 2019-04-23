Sudan: Representative of TMC's Political Committee Meets Chairman of Beja Congress Party

Khartoum — Member of the Transitional Military Council and the Council's Official Spokesman , Lt. Gen. Shamsa-Eddin Kabbachi met at the Republican Palace Monday with Chairman of the Beja Congress Party(BCP), Musa Mohamed Ahmed and they deliberated over the current political situation and ways for reaching consensus over requirements of the interim period.

The meeting came within the context of consultations the Military Council makes with the political forces in the country.

Musa Mohamed Ahmed said in a press statement that tackle complications of current and future situations , adding that the Transitional Military Council has managed this stage in a good way.

Musa stated that the coming stage requires further consultations , transparency and patience from all political components and civil society organizations t overcome the current challenges.

The BCP Chairman called all components in the country to enter into direct dialogue to reach a common understanding and to put a side differences, indicating that the present challenges are bigger than ever.