Nigeria: Udenwa Worst Imo Governor - Okorocha

The war of words between Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State and one of his predecessors, Achike Udenwa, took a new dimension yesterday as the incumbent described Udenwa as the worst governor the state has had.

Gov. Okorocha challenged Udenwa to publish his achievements in the eight years he served as governor for Imo people to compare notes.

Okorocha said apart from paying special attention to gossips and frivolities, Udenwa scuttled the political dreams of many young men who served under him.

Okorocha, who decried the recent incessant attacks on him and his immediate predecessor, Ikedi Ohakim, by Udenwa, said he had chosen to ignore him because sometimes silence was golden.

In a statement, the Chief Press Secretary to Okorocha, Sam Obwuemeodo, said, "In less than four weeks, Chief Achike Udenwa who governed Imo State from 1999 to 2007 has launched unprecedented media attacks against Governor Okorocha, Chief Ohakim and President Buhari.

"While Chief Ohakim had replied him, we decided to hold our peace because we believe that at times, silence is golden. But the two-term former governor has continued the attack on Imo governor for reasons that could only be known to him.

"Chief Udenwa is adjudged the worst governor Imo State has had; both military and civilian. He blew away the eight years he held sway as governor and should not blame anybody but himself.

"If he feels that this claim is false, let him be patriotic enough to publish his achievements for the eight years he was governor and let Rochas Okorocha publish his own achievements for eight years also, since it is now eight years versus eight years. In fact, he is envious of Okorocha because while he left no footprint behind, Rochas Okorocha is leaving behind enviable footprints as Imo governor for eight years," he said.