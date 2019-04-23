Mauritius and Sweden to Further Strengthen Collaboration in Several Areas

press release

Mauritius and Sweden will further strengthen their collaboration in several areas namely international law and order, women's empowerment, tourism and renewable energy for economic growth in a sustainable manner.

The reinforcement of partnership between both countries was discussed, yesterday, during a courtesy call by the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Sweden to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mauritius, Ms Sofia Calltorp, on the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

Discussions with the Prime Minister, Ms Calltorp pointed out, also focused on the long-term bilateral relations that exist between the two countries. Speaking about the tourism sector, she stated that it has a huge potential, with an increasing number of Swedish tourists coming to Mauritius each year.

The Ambassador highlighted that Mauritius and Sweden can collaborate in the renewable energy sector since Sweden has a successful experience and knowledge in implementing green technologies that could be used by many countries around the world. The share of renewable energy used in Sweden keeps growing and our country is known for reducing significantly the trash sent to its landfills by using waste to generate electricity, she indicated.

Ms Sofia Calltorp is the Ambassador of Sweden to Zimbabwe, Malawi and Mauritius since 2016. She has previously occupied the posts of Head of Humanitarian Section/Deputy Director, Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs (2012-2016), Deputy Head of Mission/Counsellor, Embassy of Sweden in Khartoum, Sudan (2008-2012), First Secretary at the Swedish Mission to the United Nations in Geneva (2005-2008), Deputy Head of the Swedish Government's Initiative for Global Responsibility, Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs (2003-2004), Desk Officer and alternate Swedish delegate in the Swedish Ministry for Foreign Affairs (2002-2003), and Second Secretary at the Swedish Embassy in Kenya and Geneva.