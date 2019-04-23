Nigeria: Oke-Ogun Poly Council Suspends Rector, Others

Ibadan — The Governing Council of Oke-Ogun Polytechnic, Saki, Oyo State, has suspended all principal officers of the institution over alleged financial mismanagement.

The officers suspended were the Rector of the institution, Mr. Matthew Oladeji and other principal officers.

According to a memo signed by Prof. Moshood Tijani, the chairman, governing council of the institution, which was sent to Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State through the Commissioner for Education, the Council said the affected officers had been queried in respect of series of allegations of fraudulent practices and others.

Meanwhile, the rector said he had not received any letter.