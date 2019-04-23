22 April 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: SUNA Forum to Host Politicians to Speak About Current Situation

Khartoum — The regular news forum of Sudan News Agency (SUNA) will host on Tuesday noon a number of politicians to speak about the dialogue with the political forces: its issues and mechanisms and the current situation.

The news forum will be addressed by the Chairman of the Political Committee of the Transitional Military Council (TMC), Gen. Omer Zainal-Abidin, the Chairman of the Professionals Alliance, Dr. Mohamed Yousif, the leading figure of the Unionist Party, Ali Al-Sayed, the leading figure of the Umma Party, Dr. Ibrahim Al-Amin, the Secretary General of the People's Congress, Dr. Ali Al-Haj Mohamed, a number of politicians.

Invitation to attend the news forum is directed to journalists, correspondents of international radios and TVs, news agencies and editors in chief of newspapers.

