Nigeria: Gunmen Kill 10, Abduct 2 in Katsina Village

Gunmen were said to have killed 10 persons and injured many others at Yar Centre Sherere village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State on Sunday.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen on motorcycles arrived the village at about 6pm and opened fire on the residents before settling ablaze shops and vehicles.

Dikko Sherere, a community leader, yesterday told our reporter on phone that "we are even scared to go out and hold the burial rites of the deceased for fear of the bandits.

"As at yesterday (Sunday) evening, seven corpses were recovered, but by this morning, the casualty figure has risen to 10.

"The graves are yet to be dug as people are running for their lives. Please, help us, we are in grave danger. As I'm talking to you, people are busy relocating women and children to areas perceived to be safe, we are under attack ".

He said two women namely; Azima Kabiru and Niima Garba, ‎were abducted during the attack which, he said, lasted close to an hour.

When contacted, the spokesman of the state police command, Gambo Isah, confirmed the incident.

He said nine persons were killed and their corpses evacuated by a combined effort of the police and community members.

He said men of operation Puff Adder had been deployed in the area to restore sanity, trace and apprehend the perpetrators.

"The command is appealing to members of the public to always assist the police with timely information ‎about the movements and whereabouts of the bandits and their collaborators" he said

"The Commissioner of Police condoled with the families of the deceased and promised to do all he could to revert the recurrence of this ugly incident", he added.

‎Meanwhile, the internally displaced persons from the attack have started seeking refuge at the Kankara Primary School.

Sources at the camp said about 500 persons had so far arrived.