Sudan: Saudi Arabia, UAE extend US$ 3 billion to Sudan

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have announced a joint package of aid to the Republic of Sudan, totaling US$ 3 billion, of which US $ 500 million will be provided by the two countries as a deposit at the Central Bank of Sudan (CBOS) to strengthen its financial position as well as to ease the pressure on the Sudanese pound and achieve more stability in the exchange rate, pointing out that the rest of the amount will be disbursed to meet urgent needs, which include food, medicine and oil derivatives.