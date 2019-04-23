Sudan: Abu-Araki Al-Bakheet Celebrates With Sit-Inners

Surrounded by huge waves of sitting-in protesters in front of Armed Forces HQs, Sudanese singer and composer Abu-Araki Al-Bakheet performed some of his best patriotic and revolutionary beats in celebration of the new atmosphere of freedom and liberty after the popular toppling of Al-Bashir's dictatorship at the hands of Sudanese youth protesters.

The performance, which was attended by tens of thousands of sitting-in revolutionists, was initiated last Wednesday by Abu-Araki leading a group recital of the Sudanese national anthem, an act which instilled high morale into the celebrating crowd.

Abu-Araki was jubilantly welcomed and hailed by sitters-in due to his long and stead-fast opposition to the defunct Bashir's regime. Ever since the first days of the regime's taking over power, Abu-Araki has faced tough dealing by government media authorities as no broadcast of his songs was allowed through official media channels and no permits were issued for his parties.

On his part, Abu-Araki abstained from giving interviews to government media channels and press or taking part in any official event at any level throughout the long years of Al-Bashir's dictatorship.

The sitting-in audience collectively chanted, cheered and chorded Abu-Araki's songs, especially his favorite "Habibi Al-Sha'ab" of Isaac Al-Halangi, which literally translates into English as "My Beloved People".

Another song that was met with great enthusiasm and jubilation was "Isma'ao Minni al-Wasia", that may translate as "Heed my Advice", which was described by sitting-in protesters as the iconic revolutionary song of the sitting-in yard, since it calls for and promotes collective popular work to build the Sudanese nation and achieve sustainable development goals for the country.

Abu-Araki availed the opportunity to hail the Sudanese people's solidarity and their rejection of all types of dictatorship and authoritarian rule.

It is noteworthy that Abu-Araki had taken part in the sitting-in campaign before, where he was granted a special reception by sitting-in protestors in a way that reflected their deep respect and regard for him as a patriotic singer.

It is also worth mentioning that Abu-Araki's close and productive relationship with his late wife poet and composer Afaf Al-Sadig has been lauded as an icon of matrimonial and artistic harmony, where the songs his late wife composed for him have added great value to his naturally gifted singing talents.

Abu-Araki is a graduate of the Sudanese Music and Theatre Institute and holds a BA from the University of Khartoum. He left his hometown Wad Madani in the early nineteen-sixties to settle in Khartoum where he started his artistic procession through Sudan's Broadcast Radio and TV.

Abu-Araki's singing style ranges between light melodies and slow beats. He tends to select picks of expressive sonnets that are full of emotion and exhilarant joy and blend them with harmonic beats. This quality is strikingly evident in his famous song "Morsal Al-Shoug", i.e. "Messenger of Longing", as composed by Abdul-Karim Al-Kabli.

"Morsal Al-Shoug" was met with a huge welcome by both audience and critics, where critics described it as a transformational stage in Sudanese singing procession. The song describes the beautiful natural scenery of Jabal Marra (Marra Mountain) in Darfur region of Western Sudan.

Abu-Araki was also well-known for his favorite song "Bakhaf", which was awarded first position prize in Damascus Arabic Songs Carnival in 1976.