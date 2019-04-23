Algeria: Presidential Election - Need for Creation of Independent Organizing Body

Algiers — The consultation meeting which brought together on Monday in the Palais des Nations (the Palace of Nations, Algiers), political figures, representatives of the civil society, experts and national personalities stressed that a national independent body in charge of the organization of 4 July presidential election and the overseeing of the electoral process needs to be created "as soon as possible."

According to a document on the project of the body creation, which APS received a copy, the installation of such a body comes "in application of the commitments of the Head of the State, Abdelkader Bensalah, he has taken in his 9 April speech to the nation."

The document defines "the independent nature of this body," as "sovereign in the management of its affairs."

It would also "fulfill the main tasks assigned to the public administration with regard to elections."

The body also has "its own operating budget and may be requested to elaborate and manage the budget allotted to the election organization." The body is conferred "total managerial independence in terms of means, resources and employees."

The document proposes a central organization of the body, with local sections to cover the entire national territory, besides "the participation of many national personalities, representatives of political parties, civil society and experts."