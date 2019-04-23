Africa: U17 AFCON - Luvumbo - Always Team Work Over Individual Goals

One interesting thing at the ongoing Total U17 Africa Cup of Nations, in Tanzania is the emergence of budding talents. Amongst them is Angola forward, Zito Luvumbo. The teenager has been a delight to watch, scoring the only goal in their opening Group A match against Uganda in Dar-es-Salaam, and was deservingly voted Total Man of the Match.

The Angola number 10 has been a nightmare to defenders and has been influential in the "Palanquinhas" qualification to the FIFA U17 World Cup in Brazil in October. Ahead of their semi-final clash against Cameroon on Wednesday, Luvumbo opens up to CAFOnline.com on his performances, chances et al. Below are excerpts;

Cafonline: How was the feeling to be named Man of the Match in your opening game of the tournament?

Zito Luvumbo: It was a great moment for me. I was happy that I had a good game against Uganda, capping it up with the Total Man of the Match. It was a tough game in the beginning and was not easy for us. We fought on, we kept pushing until the last minute and I am happy that we walked away with maximum points.

After the win against Uganda, you lost to Nigeria in the next game. What went wrong?

Actually, both games were tough. Against Uganda, we started a bit slow. The opponents were very tough and hard to beat but we had to change our style. The big difference is that we won the first game and lost the second. We saw Nigeria play and we tried to push harder but things didn't go on way. However, such moments happen in a tournament, and we kept the spirit until the last game.

Individually, what is your ambition for this tournament?

I am not much worried about the individual achievement; I am much concerned about our collective desire. I need to contribute my part to help us realize our dreams. Then individual recognitions will come later. Our ambition was to qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup, and we are excited to have achieved that.

What are your expectations?

Before we came to Tanzania, we had a vision and expectations of a tough tournament. I was not in the squad back then, but I am glad that they saw me in the final days and I was included. The vision we had about the tournament is the same, nothing much has changed. We knew it will be of high standard and that's what is happening here.

Do you think you will be a changed person after this tournament?

Currently, I play for Primero de Agosto back home. You never know where this tournament will take me after but I will keep pushing. I need to do the same and work towards my goals.