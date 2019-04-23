Malawi: Three Dead From Latest Malawi Floods

Lilongwe — RECURRENT floods have left three people dead in Malawi.

Nine are injured and five are missing following the rainstorms in the northern Rumphi district.

The disaster, which has affected a total of 20 households, or about 100 people, has damaged infrastructure such as houses and schools.

Prolonged rains since Saturday led to landslides, which forced the movement of big stones and rocks.

The Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) in the Ministry of Homeland Security has dispatched basic relief items such as food and kitchen utensils to affected households.

"The general public will be duly informed on any developments regarding the tragedy," said Wilson Moleni, Secretary and Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs last month.

More than 60 Malawian people died after Cyclone Idai struck the southern African nation last month.

Nearly 87 000 people were displaced while hordes of other people were injured.